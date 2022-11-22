Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $296.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $309.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

