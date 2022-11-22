Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.28 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $402,757.09 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00235777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00117502 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00051809 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00057821 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

