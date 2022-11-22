Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.61-$5.69 EPS.

Shares of A traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

