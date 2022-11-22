AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

AESAY Stock Performance

About AESAY



AES Tiete SA (Tiete) is a generator of energy. The Company’s generating complex consists of small hydroelectric power plants and power plants (SHP) totaling approximately 2,658 MW of installed capacity. The Company’s Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) include Agua Vermelha, Nova Avanhandava, Promissao, Bariri, Barra Bonita, Ibitinga, Euclides da Cunha, Caconde and Limoeiro, and its Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPPs) include Mogi-Guacu, Sao Jose and Sao Joaquim.

