Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given New €5.50 Price Target at Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Aegon Price Performance

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aegon Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 292.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 71,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 346,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 454.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 56,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,908 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

