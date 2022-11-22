Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given New €5.50 Price Target at Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
NYSE:AEG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $6.22.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
