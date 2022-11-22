Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,285 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.81% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $997,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 488,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,913,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

