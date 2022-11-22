Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,724 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $72,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
