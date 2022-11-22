Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,724 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $72,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.