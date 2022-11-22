Achain Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $66,186.15 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005919 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005486 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.