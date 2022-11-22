ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Sells $27,834.29 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 772,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

