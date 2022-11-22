Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.88

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

