abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAS opened at GBX 246.47 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.03. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52-week low of GBX 224 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £386.84 million and a PE ratio of 573.19.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

