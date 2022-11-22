abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AAS opened at GBX 246.47 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.03. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52-week low of GBX 224 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £386.84 million and a PE ratio of 573.19.
