Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.37. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

