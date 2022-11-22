Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
ANF stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.37. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.