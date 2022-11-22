84,589 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,389,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.4% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Interstate Bank owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.50. 831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,280. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.35.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

