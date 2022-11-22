73,846 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 313.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $548,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on M. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,781. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

