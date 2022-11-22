64,622 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. Match Group comprises about 1.3% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after buying an additional 1,373,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after buying an additional 920,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,433,000 after buying an additional 844,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. 28,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,410. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $143.65. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

