3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in 3M by 1,026.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.80. 13,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average is $131.34. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.