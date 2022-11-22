2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Down 4.7%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 13,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,574,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

