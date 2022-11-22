25,063 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Shares of HON opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

