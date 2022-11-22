1peco Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. 1peco has a market capitalization of $169.07 million and $1,253.42 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1peco has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00007004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.52 or 0.08309365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00467991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.01 or 0.28713148 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

