12,957 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.15.

ASML stock opened at $580.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.89. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $859.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

