12,150 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,494. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $177.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.