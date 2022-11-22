10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 5.6%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 30,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,727,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

