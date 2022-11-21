Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Down 22.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79.
About Zovio
