Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

ZTS stock opened at $145.64 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

