Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $37.90 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $37.90 or 0.00233966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $596.80 million and approximately $35.89 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00087836 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00054003 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002072 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000230 BTC.
About Zcash
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,745,725 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.