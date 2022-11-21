Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $37.90 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $37.90 or 0.00233966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $596.80 million and approximately $35.89 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00087836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,745,725 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

