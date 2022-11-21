yOUcash (YOUC) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003232 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $765,837.09 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.17 or 0.08782098 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00467112 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.14 or 0.28661023 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

