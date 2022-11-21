YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the period. YETI accounts for about 4.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in YETI by 3,654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in YETI by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on YETI to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of YETI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

