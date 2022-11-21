XYO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $387,300.12 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. XYO has a market cap of $52.69 million and approximately $387,300.12 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,657.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010933 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00039337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00021664 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00230777 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0042034 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $416,585.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

