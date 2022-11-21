Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.34 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and $52,385.51 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,485,203 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.30658407 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $37,221.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

