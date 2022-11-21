Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $246.20 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $15,901.28 or 0.99619470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $246.20 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08279529 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00458566 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.28134876 BTC.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile
Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 235,822 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
