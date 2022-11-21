Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 625 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 251,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733,376. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $266.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.