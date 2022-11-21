Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $196.83. 26,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

