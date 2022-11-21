Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.8% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,257,213 shares of company stock worth $624,095,553 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.03. 121,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,506. The company has a market capitalization of $409.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

