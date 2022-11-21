Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of XOM traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 527,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,165,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $444.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

