Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,695,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

