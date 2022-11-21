Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 238.46% from the stock’s previous close.
FREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.25 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
