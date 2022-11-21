Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 238.46% from the stock’s previous close.

FREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $3.25 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,395,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 439,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,151,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.