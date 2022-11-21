WhiteBIT Token Price Tops $5.04 on Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00031871 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $311.39 million and $10.89 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.36 or 0.08688052 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00468304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.14 or 0.28745403 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.