Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 4 Shares

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance
NYSE:SBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 19,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,412. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
