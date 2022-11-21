Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 4 Shares

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:SBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 19,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,412. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

