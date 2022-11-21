WeBuy Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $400.59 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. WeBuy has a market cap of $400.59 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 82.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $10.53 or 0.00065746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

