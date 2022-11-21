WAXE Price Tops $54.60 on Top Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $235,619.87 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.60 or 0.00340321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.24 or 0.08304629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00461214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.84 or 0.28296842 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

