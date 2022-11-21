Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $161.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.