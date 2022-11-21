Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 5.8%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.27. Approximately 19,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 835,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

