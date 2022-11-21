Wallace Capital Management Inc. Sells 630 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises approximately 0.9% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 88.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,173. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 1,600 ($18.80) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,650 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

