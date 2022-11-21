Wallace Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Post accounts for about 1.8% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Post worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Post stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,099. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

