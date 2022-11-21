VVS Finance Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $104.90 million and $969,017.60 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,345,540,813,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,033,143,894,636 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

