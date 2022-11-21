Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Volume Reaches $10.86 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $65.40 million and $10.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00017136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,970.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010828 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00021524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00227031 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.74955433 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $9,285,488.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

