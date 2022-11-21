VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of VOC stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth $374,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

