VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of VOC stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.06.
VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOC Energy Trust (VOC)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.