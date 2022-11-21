Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Up 4.3%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.54. 1,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VITL. UBS Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

The firm has a market cap of $599.98 million, a P/E ratio of -126.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

