Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Greenleaf Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.84. The firm has a market cap of $392.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

