Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

EDF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 120,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

